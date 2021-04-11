Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 218,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.14% of Diamondback Energy worth $10,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $74.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

