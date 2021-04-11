eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Achieves $18.64 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. eBoost has a market cap of $18.64 million and approximately $2,434.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00419191 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000837 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002298 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

