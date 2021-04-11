EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.30% of EchoStar worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SATS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $716,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.96.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. EchoStar’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

