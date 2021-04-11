EDC Blockchain (EDC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.15 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $323,378.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,037.30 or 1.00051469 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010549 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.75 or 0.00102907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001342 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005666 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

