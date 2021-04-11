Eden (EDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.65 Million

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $368,286.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00087874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.10 or 0.00609438 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00044184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00035871 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

