Eden (EDN) Price Tops $0.0100

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Eden has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $321,526.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Eden has traded 18.3% higher against the dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00054597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020587 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00082084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00611565 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00039011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00031970 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official website is edenchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Buying and Selling Eden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

