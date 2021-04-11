Edge Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,537 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 15,537 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises approximately 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.47. 1,014,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,483. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $156.57. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

