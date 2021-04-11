Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for approximately 1.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 664,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 14.2% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,293,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $63.11 and a one year high of $84.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.42.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders acquired 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

