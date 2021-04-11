Edge Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.48. 2,729,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,523. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.53 and its 200-day moving average is $216.15. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $232.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

