Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,826 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 2.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Argus boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $7.12 on Friday, hitting $226.98. 3,861,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,420. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $227.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

