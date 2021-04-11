Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,694 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Security Asset Management boosted its position in Pfizer by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,071 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Pfizer by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 119,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $36.60. 31,686,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,328,539. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

