Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 34,720 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 204,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 30,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 189,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.49. 13,871,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,204,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.03. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.06.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

