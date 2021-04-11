Edge Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,195 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 568,539 shares of company stock worth $42,735,902 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.07. 4,662,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,898. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

