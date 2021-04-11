Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,140.07.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $20.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,270.67. 1,307,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,543. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,182.33 and a one year high of $2,273.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,071.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,820.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

