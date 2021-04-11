Edge Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,206 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000.

NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.66. 281,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,926. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $21.95.

