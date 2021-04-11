Edge Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Public Storage makes up 2.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Public Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $257.88. 538,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,401. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $259.44.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.