Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.57. 4,950,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,738,086. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.