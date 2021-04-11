Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 166,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,410. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day moving average is $6.84. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.96 and a one year high of $7.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

