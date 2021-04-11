Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,261 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,469,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,232,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,567,000 after purchasing an additional 582,819 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,542,000 after purchasing an additional 343,586 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,556,000. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.13. 236,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.23. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.