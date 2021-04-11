Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $52.09. 13,135,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,050,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $219.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

