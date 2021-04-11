Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,631 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

In other news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,892,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,465,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $142.11.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

