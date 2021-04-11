Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,046 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 1.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,496,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total value of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $231.28. 7,319,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,364,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $148.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day moving average of $233.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

