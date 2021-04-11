Edge Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,355 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,732,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 10,828,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237,303. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $229.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

