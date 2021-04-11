Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,073 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Edge Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 18,073 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 26,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 207,954 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,309,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 17.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 60,097 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Intel by 475.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 20,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,177,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,832,168. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.06 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

