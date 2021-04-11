Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 33,668 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,668 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up 1.4% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,015,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,974,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after buying an additional 17,069,173 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,581,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,490,000 after acquiring an additional 285,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,668,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,007. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

