Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,774.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,653 shares of company stock worth $65,044,749 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA traded down $6.78 on Friday, reaching $677.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,437,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,054,801. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $672.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.06. The company has a market cap of $649.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.11 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

