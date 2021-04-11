Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0151 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 35.9% against the dollar. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $887.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

