Edgeware Hits Market Cap of $238.98 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 11th. Edgeware has a market cap of $238.98 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgeware

Edgeware (EDG) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

