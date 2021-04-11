Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.92 Billion

Analysts expect that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will report sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.05 billion. Edison International posted sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.89 billion to $14.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.91.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $59.71 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

