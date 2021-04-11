EDUCare Market Capitalization Achieves $7.62 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. One EDUCare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. EDUCare has a market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00056690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00020674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00083834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.80 or 0.00613645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00042512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00032559 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.