Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Up 0.2% This Week

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and approximately $47,379.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Education Ecosystem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00054527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00082420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.45 or 0.00612894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00031978 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

LEDU is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.