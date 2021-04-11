Education Ecosystem Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Education Ecosystem has a market cap of $2.95 million and $92,514.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00055543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00087871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.73 or 0.00612165 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036101 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using US dollars.

