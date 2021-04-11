Effect.AI Tops One Day Volume of $136,614.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $23.56 million and $136,614.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0934 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $239.90 or 0.00398757 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00052615 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011392 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028449 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007084 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . Effect.AI’s official message board is medium.com/@effectai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.