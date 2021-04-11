Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $109.86 million and $105,160.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.33 or 0.00419405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005288 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002280 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,497,204 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

