Elamachain Hits Market Capitalization of $22.64 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Elamachain has a total market cap of $22.64 million and $6.93 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elamachain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00057002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00084130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.04 or 0.00619122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00032627 BTC.

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elamachain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elamachain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.