Electrify.Asia Market Capitalization Tops $3.55 Million (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 36.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $756,616.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 193.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00056744 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.17 or 0.00085100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.27 or 0.00612452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00043968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.