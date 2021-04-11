Electroneum Trading Down 3.8% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $470.26 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0263 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 52.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,853,863,101 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

