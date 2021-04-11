Electrum Dark (ELD) One Day Volume Tops $210.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 63.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $6,978.48 and $210.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00131153 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

