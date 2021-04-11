Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.32% of Element Solutions worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,643 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,867,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,837,000 after acquiring an additional 917,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,773 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,824,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE:ESI opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

