Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth about $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after acquiring an additional 302,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after purchasing an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.69. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

