Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Elior Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of ELROF opened at $7.20 on Friday. Elior Group has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $7.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

