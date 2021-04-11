Elitium (EUM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $263,825.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Elitium has a market cap of $158.13 million and $263,825.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elitium has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $5.26 or 0.00008800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Elitium

Elitium is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

