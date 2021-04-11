Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $365,691.26

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ellaism has a total market cap of $365,691.26 and approximately $121.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,148.86 or 0.03590831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033680 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,723,681 coins and its circulating supply is 43,672,349 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.