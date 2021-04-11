Elrond Hits Market Capitalization of $4.11 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.11 billion and approximately $483.25 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $237.61 or 0.00395668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elrond has traded 43.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00052527 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00028864 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004100 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007076 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,521,042 coins and its circulating supply is 17,289,614 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

