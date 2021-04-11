ELTCOIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20,319.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One ELTCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ELTCOIN has a market cap of $135,253.09 and approximately $20,319.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00054335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00020381 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00081270 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.90 or 0.00613832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00032002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00038064 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

