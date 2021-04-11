Elysian Price Down 44% Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 44% lower against the dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $325,899.98 and approximately $965,036.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00056212 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00085704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.38 or 0.00620452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00033832 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.