Emercoin Market Capitalization Achieves $13.91 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Emercoin has a total market cap of $13.91 million and approximately $21,709.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024110 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,260,258 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.