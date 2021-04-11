Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,193,000 after purchasing an additional 767,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 649,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,818,000 after purchasing an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

NYSE EMR opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $46.34 and a twelve month high of $93.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.