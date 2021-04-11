Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $393,867.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $85.50 million and approximately $393,867.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00732466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,454.58 or 1.00548327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.00801478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here . Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

