Endor Protocol (EDR) Price Hits $0.0612 on Major Exchanges

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89.93 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.27 or 0.00479163 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001104 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005906 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.96 or 0.00190756 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,647.68 or 0.04431793 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

